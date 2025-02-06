Keoghan cracks Super Bowl for Wordspace

A dollop of Oirish usually plays well in the US and emerald islander of the moment Barry Keoghan makes his first Super Bowl appearance – for website developer Squarespace, its 11th return to the Bowl. Such website companies seem to be big consumer brands in the US, far less so in the UK. Maybe it’s that fabled American entrepreneurial spirit.

So here’s Barry distributing laptops in a much earlier era.

And helping a client.

Developed in-house, directed by Steve Rogers. Squarespace CCO David Lee says: “For nearly as long as there have been websites, there’s been Squarespace. This year’s Super Bowl campaign is a tongue-in-cheek exploration of what could have been if Squarespace existed in another era – one where websites were delivered door-to-door like newspapers. It’s a celebration of Squarespace’s legacy, blending humor and filmic storytelling to inspire anyone who’s ever thought about bringing an idea to life online.”

There have been good Super Bowl ads surfacing early this year and this is another. One reason, of course, is the quality of the acting (and direction.) Much more agreeable making a Super Bowl spot than hanging around for half a year while some auteur makes a four hour movie. Probably more likely to get paid too.

MAA creative scale: 9 (another one!)