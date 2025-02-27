Jung von Matt wins MINI creative

News just in that BMW’s MINI has appointed Germany-based Jung von Matt as its new lead international creative agency. The business will be led out of London and Zurich, a feather in the cap for the UK agency which has only recently set up a full home in London. The previous agency was Anomaly.

Mini and JVM have worked together before in 2000 and 2015 to 2020. How much MINI work this affects is not yet clear – Martin Sorrell’s digital-based S4 Capital named BMW as a “whopper” client (over £20m revenue) two years ago.