IKEA unleashes This is Libre on new Middle East campaign

IKEA continues to use interesting agencies around the world despite a global campaign for newly-appointed McCann last year. Mother remains on the case in the UK and Madrid-based agency This is Libre is launching a new Middle East campaign aimed at families highlighting children’s “creativity’ (depends on your point of view) instanced in playing at home.

Gabriela Diaz-Guardamino, CMO for IKEA in Kuwait, Morocco and Jordan, appointed the Madrid, London and Stockholm-based creative agency in November 2024. In one of her previous roles as CMO at IKEA Spain, Diaz-Guardamino worked with the founders at This is Libre on several campaigns over seven years, winning awards including a Grand Prize for Effectiveness.

Diaz-Guardamino worked as commercial director at IKEA Japan and as head of global service offering in Sweden before moving to the Middle East four months ago.

She says: “IKEA has a very clear vision: to create a better everyday life for the majority of people. My big challenge in my current role is to make IKEA a leading brand in these culturally diverse markets, positioning the brand in a strong and attractive way for all audiences and in all areas of the home. Working with This is Libre means working again with a fantastic team of professionals who share our passion and know the brand well.”

