How do you woo yours? Creme Eggs muscle in on Valentine’s Day

As if we needed proof that the nation’s celebration days are merging into one long marketing fest, Cadbury’s Crème Egg – always on the shelves before the Christmas sale stuff has fully cleared – has now pulled Valentine’s Day into its Easter orbit.

VCCP has created a whole Gooey Love album this year, full of soppy songs to bring Crème Egg-eating couples together. There’s a match-making element in that the songs help couples determine their compatibility according to which ones they like best – and how they eat their Crème Egg. Tracks include power ballad The Shell to my Goo, country tune Tame this Wild Egg, and 90s boy band send-up Dreaming of Goo.

Lucky fans can of course win a limited edition vinyl, while the rest can listen to the Spotify playlist. VCCP worked with audio house Siren on the project.

Cadbury and VCCP never seem to run out of ways to express the “how do you eat yours?” idea. Crème Eggs have become such an annual institution that they are almost a festival in their own right.

MAA creative scale: 7