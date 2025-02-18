Holly Ripper from BBH takes hot seat at Havas

Havas London has named Holly Ripper (below), MD of BBH, as its new CEO, taking over from James Fox who left last month.

Being CEO of a network London creative agency is rather like attending one of those running buffets: no sooner have you filled your plate than it’s taken away for someone else to have a go. Where there is a degree of consistency is that so many of the brave souls who take on the task have developed at BBH, testimony to the lasting impact of co-founder Sir Nigel Bogle who trained his troops with an enviable mix of discipline and, where appropriate, enjoyment. Ex-BBH types still think it’s possible to be good.

Havas isn’t an easy ride. The agency under Yannick Bolloré is now flying solo from Vivendi, quoted in Amsterdam, although the family still owns a (probably) controlling stake. Havas London has decided not to repitch for one of its biggest accounts, Asda, which is deciding between AMV BBDO (now run by ex-Hacas group boss Xavier Rees) and Lucky Generals.

Ripper will work to chairman and group CCO Mark Whelan, and alongside CCO Vicki Maguire, chief client officer Catherine Peacock, CSO Matt Springate and chief design officer Lorenzo Fruzza.

Havas Creative global CEO Donna Murphy says: “I am thrilled to welcome Holly. There’s an energy, confidence and momentum running through Havas London, driven brilliantly by Vicki, Catherine, Matt and Lorenzo, and her appointment completes what is an outstanding line-up.”

One of the tasks Ripper will be charged with, it seems, is “future-proofing its commercial performance.” These days even Nigel Bogle might find that challenging.