Havas adds another creative agency – Don in Latin America

Latin America is attracting the attention of the big ad holding companies and, hard on the heels of Publicis acquiring the BR Media Group influencer agency, Havas is buying Buenos Aires and Mexico City-based creative agency Don.

Havas LatAm CEO Jorge Percovich (left) says: “Don clearly stood out from the rest because of the sustainable recognition it has had in the past 10 years. It has been the most-awarded independent agency in one of the most competitive creative markets around the world, Argentina. When we met the management and team, it immediately became evident there was a great fit between them and Havas. Pursuing excellence is a critical common cultural driver, and Don had it.”

Don co-founder and CEO Juan Manuel Ricciarelli says: “Don by Havas combines the best of both worlds to offer a better version of each as well as a superior version together. Coming together allows Don to maintain its essence with the goal of deepening growth and adding more strength for its future.”

Don is added to other highly-regarded creative agencies in the Havas network including BETC in Paris and Uncommon Creative Studio. The agency employs 140 people in its two offices and has recently won Cannes Lions and Effies.