Has Dove ditched DEI? New spot is all about the humour

“Moist” is a word that Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders used to get a lot of mileage out of in the 1980s. Then in this century it was co-opted by teenagers to mean lame/wet.

Now Dove has brought it back, dialling up the squeamishness that French and Saunders found so amusing.

Kathryn Fernandez, head of Dove purpose and engagement at Unilever NA, said: We’re so excited to debut our first comedic ad. While the word ‘moist’ might be polarising, we can all agree that we love moisture.”

It’s taken Dove a while to find their sense of humour – something that the beauty and personal care business is in desperate need of.

The spot was created to air during Saturday Night Live’s show celebrating its 50th season, so maybe it’s a one-off, but it’s interesting that, under President Trump, the long-running diverse and inclusive approach of Dove has been jettisoned.

MAA creative scale: 7