Former DDB creative legend Ari Weiss dies at 46

Ari Weiss, long-serving North America and then global CCO of DDB, has died from cancer at the early age of 46.

Weiss began his career as a copywriter at Goodby Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco before stints at Cliff Freeman, BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy 180LA, a return to GS&P and six years as CCO of BBH New York. Latterly he co-founded new agency Quality Experience.

Among many industry accolades he helped DDB win Cannes Lions Network of the Year in 2023, the first time in its 74 year history.

DDB worldwide chairman emeritus Keith Reinhard says: “Ari never failed to inspire. I was inspired by his passion for our industry and our company. I was inspired by his pattern-breaking work for our clients, including the sold-out Broadway musical for Skittles that Ari conceived and produced for Super Bowl Sunday in 2019.

“But what inspired me most was his bravery. Even in the face of his toughest battle, with quiet resolve, he carried on — creating award-winning work, leading DDB creative teams across the globe, and playing pivotal roles in industry events.”