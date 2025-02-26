Everyone hates Elon: guerilla campaign condemns the ‘swasticar’

Tesla sales almost halved in Europe in January, the month of Donald Trump’s inauguration – quite possibly due to the far right politics of founder Elon Musk, who is the president’s right hand man. E-vehicle owners are likely to be a little more left leaning, and sure enough Tesla sales were down 45% while the market as a whole grew by 34%.

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon is here to stoke the flames, with a guerilla campaign in the UK and Germany that labels Tesla as “The Swasticar.” Musk’s support of far right German party AfD and for alleged human trafficker Andrew Tait can’t have helped sales in Europe.

At least on this side of the pond we are free to protest, as Hyundair-owned Kia cars did very effectively last month with its bumper sticker saying “I bought this after Elon went crazy.” Agency Per Høj created the social and guerilla campaign.