Do the best you can with what you’ve got: RAF and Skoda

Sometimes advertising is about putting the best face on things which are, shall we say, tricky.

House337 is back in the lists for the RAF, timely when most of the political talk is of the need to increase defence expenditure dramatically to cope with (a) Vladimir Putin’s hordes (although doubt they’d make it this far without getting lost) and (b) President Trump’s threats to abandon NATO.

On top of this is the perennial problem of recruiting enough people for the armed services. Historically, high unemployment is the best recruiting sergeant but we don’t have that (yet) in the UK despite a multitude of other economic issues. Then there’s the scandals that always seem to beset the army whose approach to young recruits doesn’t seem to have moved on much for centuries.

And you’ve got 30 seconds (plus other social stuff doubtless.) This is for RAF reservists.

All things considered, like most of House’s work for the armed services, it’s pretty good. Seems fair enough, doesn’t make it seem like a holiday. Parks the bigger issues but that’s probably wise.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

Then there are EVs, another area where the Government seems stuck in the mire. Bullying carmakers into switching to all EVs is unravelling before our eyes as price and the absence of charging points force them to reconsider. BMW is now threatening to mothball its plans for a UK Mini EV factory. Maybe the Chinese will ride to the Government’s rescue with container loads of cheap models – or maybe not (choose your reason.)

VW is flooding the market with EVs and here’s its new Elroq from Skoda, purportedly a sporty SUV. By FCB London – with a cast of animals.

Skoda’s Meredith Kelly says: “We’re proud to launch our first electric compact SUV with creative that celebrates the Elroq’s high specifications, smooth movements and technical prowess. As well as highlighting the features of the car, FCB London has captured the innovation and curiosity at the heart of the Skoda brand, which enables us to enjoy the world around us all the more.”

FCB CCO Owen Lee says: “With the Elroq launch for Skoda, we wanted to crack open the category and do something genuinely fresh. That’s where these curious metaphors come in. They’re not just showing you what the Elroq can do, but what Skoda is – a brand with a bold, joyful spirit.”

Well it’s certainly different and the car looks nice. It also grapples pretty directly with the key charging issue. Does Skoda have a bold, joyful spirit? They certainly seem more fun than VW’s ID this that and the other. Animals are a time-honoured way to provoke a certain suspension of disbelief.

As above, does the best it can with what it’s got.

MAA creative scale: 7.