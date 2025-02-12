Currys sees the funny side of trade-ins and recycling

Currys and agency AMV BBDO have livened up the airwaves with a pretty traditional but snappy campaign of 30-second comic vignettes.

This time round ‘Beyond Techspectations’ features its trade-ins, a good idea as inflation in the UK picks up thanks to energy prices and the ministrations of chancellor Rachel Reeves, with Trump tariffs still to come. Once again the staff are the real heroes (with lots of balls.)

Currys head of brand and advertising Aisling Lancaster says: “We really like this ball pit concept. It uses humour to show how our colleagues go above and beyond and also offers an unexpected surprise as the customers fall back in incredulity at our enhanced trade-in offers! At Currys, we love selling new tech, but we also care about saving it too. That’s why if a customer wants to buy something new, our trade-in offering gives them that all-important bridge between old and new tech, saves them some money and ensures their unwanted tech is given a longer life too.”

Let’s hope Curry doesn’t join other retailers – Sainsbury’s, as ever, being the biggest offender – by ditching staff as the National Insurance hike bites.

MAA creative scale: 8.