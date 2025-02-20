Coach appoints Mother London for global campaign

Mother London quietly won leather goods brand Coach in 2024, and is now launching its first campaign for the US company, owned by fashion holding group Tapestry. Targeting Gen Z, the work is all about letting go of the relentless need to keep up with the fast pace of life and “live on your own time” instead.

Coach was established in 1941 but has only recently found a mid-market luxury niche that Gen Z seem to adore. It’s just been named in the top five hottest fashion brands in the US, according to the Lyst Index, and the new work features a host of global ambassadors – actors Elle Fanning and Nazha, model and songwriter Koki, and rapper Youngji Lee – who are all Gen Z favourites.

Joon Silverstein, chief marketing officer at Coach said: “‘On your own time’ delivers a powerful message about finding the courage to live at your own pace. This campaign is meant to inspire our audiences to reclaim agency over the pace of life, and in doing so, feel more empowered and confident to express all of who they are.”

Stuart Vevers, creative director at Coach, said: “I love the freedom and spontaneity of the photography, the sense of a personal, stolen moment within a busy urban crowd. Elaine has a special talent for capturing these honest, unstudied and expressive images that I think feel very Coach.”