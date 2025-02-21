BETC takes Citröen on a bear hunt

Car advertising can be inconsistent, with manufacturers quick to trumpet the switch to electric but slow to leave behind the tired old tropes of mountain roads and night time cityscapes. But Citröen and BETC have hit a good vein of more cinematic ads that don’t try to say too much.

This one for the C3 sticks to a simple message of comfort, but delivers it with style. Bears like the C3 so much that they chase after the car, longing to hibernate on its luxurious back seat.

Nick Bakshi, a creative director at BETC Paris, said: “We wanted the bears to be really lovable. So that you almost feel bad for them that they haven’t caught the car – even if that would have almost certainly meant the untimely demise of our Citroen drivers.”

Yes, they are lovable. But they are also massive great bears chasing a couple through the woods, which gives the spot an extra edge.

MAA creative scale: 8