Can Burberry weather the storm?

Burberry is a flagship British company navigating pretty hard times. The cost of living crisis across most of the world has hit its luxury sales, China is a particular issue, and many critics think it’s moved too far up-market. At just over £4bn it’s worth less than half its peak valuation of £9bn in pre-pandemic 2019.

Film advertising seems to be playing a bigger role as it tries to turn round its fortunes and there’s a new in-house campaign, directed by David Lane, featuring various British types who might be expected to wear Burberry (at least can afford to.)

Stars in ‘It’s always Burberry weather: London in love’ include Kate Winslet (quoting Shakespeare), Richard E Grant, Kate Winslet, Nicholas Hoult, Jodie Turner-Smith and models David Gandy and Naomi Campbell. Burberry’s version of Bridget Jones perhaps, or Notting Hill. There are also seven short films.

CEO Josh Schulman says: “‘Our Summer 2025 campaign is a joyous celebration of our original purpose – to create clothing that protects people from the weather. It showcases the innovation and craftsmanship that defines Burberry as the ultimate trench and rainwear destination.”

It’s neat idea: taking Burberry back to its roots (posh raincoats) combining the London beloved of rom-coms with the oft-gruesome weather. Amazing that even a £4bn company can be built on checks.

Suspension of disbelief is what you’re supposed to experience when some of this lot are in the theatre and Burberry plays around with it quite cleverly here. The big question for Burberry is should their checks be more affordable (they whacked up the prices when football hooligans started wearing it or imitations.)

MAA creative scale: 7.