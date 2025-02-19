Bippity, Buttbuty, Boob: Kim Kardashian is ‘the fairy buttmother’

Fresh from announcing a global activewear deal with Nike – which marks the sportswear giant’s first time partnering with an external company to introduce a new brand – Kim Kardashian is not letting up on branding efforts for her original shapewear line, Skims.

Here’s the company CEO as a “fairy buttmother,” dressed in her own-brand shapewear with added wings, wand and sparkle. She waves her want to help a woman with a perfect body become even more perfect, thanks to Skims and the magic fairy formula: “Bippity, Buttbuty, Boob.”

Kardashian’s comment is: “I love being able to push boundaries and bring humour to our campaigns. We love showing how looking and feeling your best should be as simple and easy as putting on Skims.”

She has 358 million social media followers, so between them they should keep both branches of the her empire – Skims and NikeSkims – in good health. The fairy buttmother is unlikely to let down Nike in the way that her ex-husband, Kanye West, lost millions for Adidas.

