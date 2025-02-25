Beyoncé returns for Levi’s in ad tribute campaign (BBH as well as jeans)

Levi’s is “re-imagining” some of its epic commercials with newly-minted cowgirl Beyoncé. We’ve already had a new version of BBH’s famous ‘Launderette’ with Nick Kamen and here’s the not-so-well-known ‘Pool Hall’ (again BBH) from 1991. Updated by TBWA\Chiat Day.

Only 15 seconds seems to bit mean although that’s probably social for you. Probably had an army of stylists and PRs on the case even so.

Here’s the original, a wager for a pair of jeans, with lots of help from The Clash.

It’s a good idea and also good to see a big advertiser making use of its back catalogue. Makes you quite nostalgic for 1991 though, when every BBH ad was an event.

Wonder if they’ll do ‘Creek?’ That would test our cowgirl’s mettle. And there’d be so many disclaimers to ensure they didn’t frighten the horses…