BBH celebrates 30 years of Tesco Clubcard

Supermarket loyalty cards arouse mixed feelings in the UK (here anyway): what’s the real price and why don’t all of us pay it? Another reason for going to Aldi and Lidl surely?

Tesco pioneered the damned things with Clubcard 30 years ago and agency BBH is celebrating it with a trip through three decades of nostalgia, featuring a saddo Clubcard refusenik who eventually succumbs.



Tesco Clubard is also sponsoring ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent from February 22. Be interesting to see what sort of audience it pulls. a senior agency exec was telling me the other day that one of the problems besetting TV ads was the absence of regular shows with big audiences. Fingers crossed at media agency EssenceMediacom no doubt. They’ll also be hoping there’s no off-screen hanky panky, an ITV staple these days it seems.

Tesco chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad said: “Clubcard has always been about giving our customers more, and giving Clubcard members even more is how we plan to celebrate 30 years of Clubcard. We’re celebrating three decades of rewards with a year packed with amazing deals, discounts and offers that are all about giving our customers even more.”

BBH has done a sterling job for Tesco since winning the business from Wieden+Kennedy a decade or more ago and it shows its customary deft touch here.

MAA creative scale: 7.