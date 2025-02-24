Anomaly heads for the winning post with SkyBet

Anomaly has won the SkyBet account just in time for the Cheltenham national hunt racing festival where SkyBet is launching what it calls its always-on racing platform. And the hero of the campaign is not a free bet or combination thereof but horses – in this case as a G.O.A.T (greatest of all time.)

Able to run 45mph, jump 8ft and compete with a human on their back.

SkyBet marketing director Coral Cranmer says: “In a category so used to shouting about price and promos in order to grab attention, it has been a real pleasure instead to focus on the amazing athletes that make sports so entertaining for our fans. We were so delighted with the bold vision of the G.O.A.T presented by the team at Anomaly and how they have truly understood the assignment to bring a huge dose of Sky cinematic magic to our Cheltenham campaign.”

Anomaly CEO Camilla Harrisson says: “We were thrilled to be appointed by Sky Bet and this first campaign together is a testament to our shared creative ambition: ‘The G.O.A.T. is a Horse’ is charged with attitude and swagger, intended to catapult horse-racing from the sidelines of sports culture, straight into the heart of the fan conversation.”

Cheltenham is where the real high rollers – mostly Irish it seems – come out to play and this captures that in a fresh way.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.