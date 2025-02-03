Annette King puts health first as she steps down from Accenture Song

Accenture Song will miss Dame Annette King, who is stepping down from her role as global lead at the network’s marketing practice. She has decided to end her 35-year career in advertising following a recent “health experience.”

One of the most successful ad women of her generation, King joined Accenture Song in October 2023 as global lead for communications, and her role was expanded to marketing practice lead just a year later as part of a restructure by CEO David Droga. While there, she led the acquisition of Unlimited Group, hired Pelle Sjoenell (former global creative chief at Bartle Bogle Hegarty) as chief creative officer, and promoted The Monkeys co-founder Mark Green to CEO.

King was CEO of Publicis Groupe UK from 2018 to 2023 and before that spent 17 years at Ogilvy, finishing with three years as group CEO of Ogilvy UK. She will continue as non-executive director at Channel 4 and chair of the Advertising Association.

“To those who know me, it’s no exaggeration to say that this industry has been one of my great loves,” King said. “I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have been embraced by it and the many people who make it the wild and wonderful place that it is.

“I have seen and learned a lot over the past few decades and, after my time at Accenture Song, I can confidently say that we’re in for our most exciting chapter yet. I would have loved to continue leading the marketing practice, but a recent health experience has made it clear to me that it is time for a change, and so, while it has not been an easy decision, it is the right one.”

A heartfelt tribute from Droga: “My professional affection and deep respect for Annette is no secret. She is as brilliant as she is lovely. While her time at Song was shorter than we both would have liked, her impact has been vast and meaningful. The team she built and the confidence and calmness she instilled will echo for years. But life has a funny way of resetting priorities, and I couldn’t be prouder of our relationship and her decision. We will be friends for life, and she will be a Song mentor in perpetuity.”