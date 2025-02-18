Ambika Mod sets fire to Mother’s Make My Money Matter campaign

While climate change and DEI are being trampled at every opportunity, campaign group Make My Money Matter (backed by filmmaker Richard Curtis) is holding onto its mission: to raise awareness of the links between the UK financial sector and the funding of fossil fuels.

Mother has stepped in to support the cause with a new film starring Ambika Mod from Netflix’s One Day, in which the hidden links between the banks and fossil fuels are made alarmingly visible. We are asked to ditch the “big five” high street banks in favour of more sustainable alternatives like Nationwide, Starling, or Triodos Bank.

Izzy Howden, senior campaign manager, Make My Money Matter, said: “For too long the big five UK high-street banks have actively financed the climate crisis because they rake in large profits while destroying the planet. As we see climate chaos in action these banks shirk responsibility and greenwash their reputations. It’s time for this to change.”

James Ross Edwards, creative director at Mother, said: “We didn’t want to leave any room for uncertainty regarding the damage investments in the fossil fuel industry by UK high street banks is causing our planet. We really hope the film encourages people to reconsider who they’re banking with.”

It’s a follow-up to the Lucky Generals’ ad starring Olivia Coleman a year or so ago. While Mod doesn’t have quite the same headline-grabbing power, she puts in a very good performance to make a compelling film.

MAA creative scale: 8