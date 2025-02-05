AKQA begins new sports relationship with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods remains a hero for many golfing fans despite a succession of what we might call misfortunes and, of course, injuries.

Sun Day Red is Woods’ new golf apparel line with long-time sponsor Taylor/Made following the ending of his even longer-term deal with Nike last month. The launch campaign is from WPP’s AKQA which suggests that its lengthy and profitable relationship with Nike is also in the balance.

AKQA is itself undergoing a spot of turbulence with founder Ajaz Ahmed and many of his top lieutenants departing late last year, seemingly unimpressed by its forced merger with Grey.

Believe that ‘Fore!’ is what they shout on the golf course when it’s time to mind heads from a stray shot.

AKQA inhabits that space between product design and advertising which you’d expect to be profitable in the era of 24/7 content although most of it lacks AKQA’s customary invention and polish. Is that one of the issues with WPP?

This one – does the job.

MAA creative scale: 6.