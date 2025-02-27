A rap made up of ad taglines gives The One Show awards an AI twist

The One Show’s awards deadline is looming, and this film is here to remind us – in rap. This hip-hop tune’s lyrics are composed almost entirely of advertising endlines, all put together by board member Sherina Florence to promote the new Creative Use of AI category.

Many of the lines you’d expect are in there, courtesy of brands like Nike, Apple, Adidas etc. Rhyming “Good to the last drop” with “Snap crackle and pop” is a highlight. There’s a short teaser and a two-minute video.

Florence said: “I thought I’d channel my creativity into something for the culture. I asked myself, what better way to approach assignments during outlawed diversity than by remixing advertising itself—taking taglines we all know and love, and turning them into anthems with AI tools… This demonstrates the accelerating power of AI for all stages of creative development.”

A full album of this stuff is being released on Spotify and Apple Music. The One Show describes it as “more than an album… it’s a statement… timed alongside the 2025 Super Bowl moment with Kendrick, where black culture once again shaped the conversation, and the rise of AI creativity… it underscores the credibility and influence blackness brings to brands.”

On top of all that heavy lifting, it’s fun. And it’s an idea that may well tempt bored creatives to come up with their own alternative versions.