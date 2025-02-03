AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeFinanceMediaNewsResearchSocial Media
A horse walks into a bar….Budweiser cracks Super Bowl (again)
Apparently AB InBev was planning to consign its latest Clydesdale ad for Budweiser to a regional Super Bowl spot (somewhat less than $8m one assumes) but the response to its teaser and early release now means the whole of America can stifle a tear as an especially cute nag takes centre stage.
Bud’s Clydesdales are as much part of people’s expectations of the Super Bowl as Coke’s atmosphere-destroying giant trucks are each Christmas. A deft piece of work from FCB New York (if it ain’t broke…)
MAA creative scale: 9 (why resist?)