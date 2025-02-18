A face for radio: campaign urges brands to sign up to make visible difference more visible

Representation matters and, after President Trump’s dismissal of DEI as “dangerous, demeaning and immoral,” campaigns like this one are more important than ever. Around 1 in 5 people in the UK identify as having a visible difference, and very few of them are ever seen in the media.

The Changing Faces Pledge asks brands to commit to increasing the representation of people with visible differences in their advertising. MSQ Partners’ accompanying campaign, which showcases a host of people who don’t fit the usual advertising norm, includes OOH targeting brands directly outside their HQs.

There is a pledge for marketers and agencies to sign up to in a bid to ensure that visible differences are made more visible.

The #AFaceForRadio is a social, PR and OOH campaign featuring Changing Faces ambassadors showing that they have a face for radio, TV, the big screen, advertising.. whatever they want it to be. Images are by fashion photographer Stephanie Siân Smith.