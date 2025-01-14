YoungCapital turns the table on baby boomers for Gen Z

Inter-generational strife at work shouldn’t be a surprise in adland – consisting in the main of 20-somethings working ultimately for 60-somethings – and employment agency YoungCapital is doing its bit to bring the generations together (whether they like it or not) with an energy drink, Boomer.

Designed to turn baby boomers (old people) into Gen Z. (It’s real drink but not, as here, derived from bodily fluids.)

By creative agency Amsterdam-based Ace, directed by Hamlet’s Angelo Cerisara.

YoungCapital head of brands Deni Barisic says: “Every generation complains about young people, but in my nine years at YoungCapital, I’ve never seen it happen as much as I do now. The idea that young people don’t want to work is really nonsense. Of course, this generation views work differently – the world has changed drastically for them. For example, where you could once buy a house on a single salary, these days starters struggle even with two average incomes.

“This forces young people to view work differently, and they are working more than ever. With this campaign, we give that young energy a stage – a positive counter-narrative to all the complaining.”

Mixed messages to a degree maybe but striking all the same.

MAA creative scale: 7.