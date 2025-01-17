We Are Pi and Nike celebrate inclusive Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics are still a good memory and PI studios, the production arm of Amsterdam-based We Are Pi and SRAB films have a film of the event, seven years in the preparation, ‘Crois Pas Qu’on Dort’ in French cinemas.

The production was supported by Nike.

There’s also outdoor media running in Paris and a PR social media and digital campaign created by We Are Pi with media by Initiative.

As part of the project Pi Studios with Nike launched the Crois Pas Qu’on Dort Pledge to recruit train and develop under-represented filmmakers and develop their careers with a crew representing the communities where the film was made.

Alex Bennett-Grant founder and EP of Pi Studios says: “There’s no more powerful feeling than watching 2000 young Parisians laugh cry and cheer on their peers as they see their own lives reflected in the story of a generation coming to life on screen in one of the world’s most iconic cinemas. Now the fun begins as the film rolls out in cinemas across France.”

Nike says: “Crois Pas Qu’on Dort is the culmination of a seven year commitment to tell the true story of what it’s like to chase athletic dreams.”

