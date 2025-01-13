VCCP and easyJet bring social rules to TV for new campaign

For its winter sale campaign, easyJet has taken inspiration from social media for its latest TV ads. Instead of the “big shoot” model, agency VCCP has put together footage shot by creators across Europe to build a more “unfiltered” approach to the brand.

Either that, or the budget was slashed and pulling together a few 20-second montages seemed like the best option, especially as easyJet keeps a bank of European content ready to go. In any case, this work brings a whole different vibe to easyJet’s brand image: it’s more immediate and less formal, which at least matches the airline’s approach to doing business.

Richard Nott, creative director at VCCP, said: ‘When I’m looking to get away, probably my biggest inspiration these days is what pops into my feed. And that’s increasingly true for many of us. Frankly, content creators have become better advertisers of travel than the travel brands themselves. We wanted to learn from that – to show travel in a way that’s more spontaneous, visceral and joyful.”

Gabriella Neudecker, marketing director at easyJet, said: “We’re so proud to get our first campaign created by our new creative and production approach out there. ‘The Big Orange Sale’ aims to communicate a joyful, spontaneous vision of travel – which, thanks to our new process, can be adapted across all media formats. This approach reflects how easyJet has evolved as a business, as well as how our customers consume media.”

The campaign is also running on social, audio and online. Media strategy and planning has been led by T&Pm and Kepler, with production by Oliver.

MAA creative scale: 6