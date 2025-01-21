Uncommon wins Aer Lingus brief from IAG

International Airlines Group has awarded the Aer Lingus account to Uncommon, which also handles one of the multinational holding company’s flagship brands, British Airways. Despite the connection, there was a competitive pitch for the brand.

Uncommon will work across Aer Lingus’ entire experience and global marketing communications, building on the long term brand positioning, “You’re Very Welcome.” A new campaign is expected fairly soon, which will aim to “connect with customers on a deeper, more emotional level worldwide” by showcasing Aer Lingus’ “warm and welcoming onboard service while pushing the boundaries of traditional airline marketing.”

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus chief customer officer, said: “Partnering with Uncommon Creative Studio as our new lead creative partner marks an exciting milestone for Aer Lingus. We’re confident Uncommon’s innovative approach to marketing will showcase the warmth and hospitality of our airline and people. We look forward to seeing this creativity come to life as they bring our brand message, ‘You’re Very Welcome’ to new audiences around the world.”

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio: ‘Aer Lingus have a powerful brand with a rich heritage, distinct voice and so much potential. We’re thrilled to be working together and can’t wait to make a mark and elevate this across their entire brand and experience. On a personal level, as someone with Irish roots, it’s even more exciting.”

Interesting that Uncommon wanted to pitch for the Aer Lingus business. Many observers thought the British Airways account might be too much for them to handle – but it now appears that it wasn’t enough for the ambitious agency.