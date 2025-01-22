The Corner wins more from Treasury Wines

Independent London agency the Corner has won a second brand, Matua, from Treasury Wine Estates. It already handles Squealing Pig. Its first task is a shopper campaign to run in the US later this year.

Treasury is a global wine business based in Melbourne, Australia. It was formerly the wine division of Foster’s. Matua is a New Zealand sauvignon.

Katie Lindsay, brand director, Treasury Wine Estates says; “We have been very impressed with The Corner’s creativity and passion, and we’re excited to see what they will bring to Matua.”

The Corner CEO Neil Simpson says: “It’s always pleasing when a client recognises your work by awarding you another brand. Our fridge is crammed with some lovely wines.”