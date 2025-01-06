St Luke’s drives This into Veganuary

‘Plant-based’ is evidently still with us (although supermarket displays don’t seem packed with punters) and This, formed in 2019, claims to be the Uk’s fastest-growing brand.

It’s running its biggest ad campaign to date through indie St Luke’s, a “mocumentary” purporting to show that ‘This Changes Everything.’ Aimed at people who like the taste of meat, even in what some are calling ‘Veganuary.’

This CEO Mark Cuddigan says: “We’ve always believed the plant-based category should be bold, cheeky and unapologetically fun. And we think the campaign achieves that, and more – it flips the whole script. THIS changes everything, and we’re here to prove it. If we can get people laughing and rethinking what they put on their plates this Veganuary, that’s a win. 2025 is set to be a big year for us, with exciting NPD on the horizon. It’s time to push boundaries and drive radical collaboration across the industry – because together, we can have more impact.”

Bombastic idiots have been a staple of ads for ever although there’s a school of thought saying showing your consumers as fools isn’t the best place to start.

