Revolut launches challenge to traditional banks

App-based “neobank” (digital only) Revolut is launching a new global campaign -‘Money possibilities’ – through Anomaly plugging its flexibilty in a confusing financial world.

Such banks are gradually gaining a bigger foothold in the UK, in part due to the banking establishments retreat from branches leaving younger generations to ignore the fabled “banking inertia” that keeps older customers in the fold even though their traditional banks mostly offer them little, accentuated by their fumbling attempts to go digital.

So our heroine explores a world of financial possibilities, via her cardigan.

Revolut CMO Antoine Le Nel says: “Our ‘Money possibilities’ campaign captures all of the magic that sits in the pocket of a Revolut customer and highlights the emotional connection between people and their money.

“At Revolut, every move we make is designed to bring more opportunities to our users and exceed what has been traditionally delivered by financial services. We want to be the primary choice for our customers and this campaign communicates that ambition for the Revolut brand in 2025 and beyond.”

MAA creative scale: 7.