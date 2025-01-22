Post Ogilvy-deal New Commercial Arts gets off the mark with PG Tips

New Commercial Arts, bought by WPP’s Ogilvy towards the end of last year, has won its first biggie: P/E-owned PG Tips. NCA beat a strong line-up including AMV BBDO, Mother and incumbent The Calling. The win will settle some nerves at NCA which has lost Nationwide, due to an account conflict with Lloyds CRM work at Ogilvy, and Magners since the deal was announced.

PG Tips is now owned by CVC Partners following its sale and other tea brands for £3.8bn by Unilever.

Lipton Teas & Infusions CMO Elle Barker says:: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with NCA. Their innovative approach and fresh ideas perfectly align with PG Tips’ commitment to bringing a refreshing perspective to every cup. We’re confident this partnership will help us craft even more exciting and engaging campaigns that resonate with our fans and continue to strengthen our brand’s 100 year legacy to take us into the next chapter in our story.”

PG Tips advertising has come and gone over the past decade or so. Mother made a splash with its series featuring Johnny Vegas and his monkey puppet (above), a reference to the famous 1970s campaign by Davidson Pearce featuring performing chimps (not allowed these days.)

As such it represents a big creative opportunity (and challenge) for NCA in its new guise as part of Ogilvy Group.