Pablo goes to the movies for VisitBritain

Pablo has kicked off its new role for visitBritain with a four minute blockbuster – featuring the various blockbuster movies and TV shows that have been made in Britain. So there’s everything from pterodactyls to Tom Cruise (inevitably.)

VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates says: “Britain’s destinations are the real star of the show as we harness the powerful draw of screen tourism to attract international visitors and drive their spending across our nations and regions, boosting local economies. Using film and TV as the hook we’re telling the story of Britain today, showcasing our dynamic and diverse destinations and putting our welcome centre-stage.”

Tourism minister Chris Bryant chips in too: “Many of the moments that took your breath away in the cinema were filmed in the United Kingdom. Stunning scenery, amazing cityscapes and great cinematic talent have combined over the years in a truly exceptional way. We want visitors from home and abroad to experience them first-hand by immersing themselves in the scenery and locations made famous thanks to film and TV.

“Our tourism industry is already worth £74 billion to the economy and this campaign will help drive more growth by encouraging millions of tourists to visit even more parts of our breathtaking country.

“Supporting our Plan for Change, this will help to boost visitor numbers and spend, create opportunity in local communities and set the scene for the UK’s thriving visitor economy for years to come.”

The aforementioned Plan for Change is PM Keir Starmer’s latest attempt to kick start the economy, currently being brought to another grinding halt by Rachel From Accounts’ latest Budget.

Still it’s a fun ad (but do the Treasury’s depleted coffers still run to four minutes of airtime – Rachel will be having a word.)

MAA creative scale: 7.