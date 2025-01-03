Now Walkers is pushing ‘alcohol-free’ snacks with Danny Dyer

More alcohol-free for January, this time for Walkers snacks with the increasingly ubiquitous Danny Dyer.

As if the first, probably coldest month of the year (northern hemisphere anyway) wasn’t tedious enough we’re being bombarded by messages instructing us to give up the demon booze. Produced in-house.

It’s a neat idea but another minute or so of cockney geezer Dyer (again) is enough to drive you to…

MAA creative scale: 4.