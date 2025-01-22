No surprises please. House 337’s new bank switch campaign

House 337 is still battling on despite a steady loss of talent and clients. One of its biggest accounts, Santander, is not only reviewing its creative and media agencies but is now threatening to pull out of the UK entirely.

For loyal client Current Account Switch Service, the agency makes a somewhat spurious connection: “Blind dates are a bit like switching bank accounts. You don’t want any surprises.” Even the most cautious people like a few surprises, surely? Although discovering that your dad is your date isn’t going to be a good night out for anyone.