No surprises please. House 337’s new bank switch campaign
House 337 is still battling on despite a steady loss of talent and clients. One of its biggest accounts, Santander, is not only reviewing its creative and media agencies but is now threatening to pull out of the UK entirely.
For loyal client Current Account Switch Service, the agency makes a somewhat spurious connection: “Blind dates are a bit like switching bank accounts. You don’t want any surprises.” Even the most cautious people like a few surprises, surely? Although discovering that your dad is your date isn’t going to be a good night out for anyone.
Anthea Hughes, marketing business partner, Current Account Switch Service, said: “Switching doesn’t have to be scary. We’re here to show that with CASS, it’s a guaranteed smooth experience—no stress, no surprises. Our new campaign reflects the universal truth that life’s surprises are best kept out of your banking.”
Ross Newton, creative director, House 337, said: “Everyone knows the pain of a bad date, the gut-churning realisation you’ve texted your boss instead of your mate, and being stuck next to someone eating the world’s stinkiest lunch. Life is a minefield of unwanted surprises, so coming up with the campaign idea was the easy part. The real challenge was deciding which situations to include and which to ditch. Sadly, these scenarios are all too relatable for us all, myself included.”
Calling life “a minefield of unwanted surprises” is a pretty gloomy outlook for an ad person. This spot is saved by Rosie May Bird Smith’s direction.
MAA creative scale: 5