New survey paints grim picture of pitch-obsessed, stressed UK ad agencies

The Great Pitch Company’s latest annual poll measuring pitching and business development practice in the UK is out and a pretty grim picture it paints of stress and dissatisfaction.

1). 42% said the stress of working in new business or on pitches had made them think of changing job.

2). An alarming 33% have considered leaving the industry because of ‘the stress of working in new business or on pitches’.

3). 42% of respondents said they would consider looking for a new job if their employer insisted on them working from the office more than the current requirement.

4). A dramatic increase in the way agencies are compensating people who work on new business by giving them dedicated days off up 25% versus the previous year.

5). A positive shift in both the intentions and actions of agencies with regard to mental health versus the previous year. However in comparison to the Covid peak in 2021 some metrics are down 30 percentage points.

6). 34% of respondents had never heard of the ‘Pitch Positive Pledge.’ When asked to rate the impact of the Pitch Positive Pledge, it was scored an average 3 out of 10.

7). 84% of respondents agreed that ‘if charging client pitch fees were commonplace, it would have a positive impact on pitching culture in the UK.’

8). Agencies appear to be giving away intellectual property rights in return for nominal pitch fees of less than £25K, with 13% citing their agency as doing so.

Great Pitch Company CEO Marcus Brown says: “New Business is often considered the life blood of an agency but to learn that it has caused 42% of respondents to think about changing job, and 33% to think about changing industry should be a concern for anyone passionate about the future of our industry. Whilst some agencies have made great strides in their working practices around new business, it’s clear there is still much to do.”