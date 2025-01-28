New ads to ponder: Ikos, Sure and Holocaust Memorial Day

We’ve spent a lot of time writing about what ad companies are up to recently – merging and working or not working from home in particular – and finances are about to rise to the top of the agenda once again when the big holding companies disclose their 2024 full year results.

Agencies still produce ads from time to time when they’re not busying themselves with personalisation, AI and digital transformation and here are three interesting newbies.

First up David Madrid (part of WPP) debuting for Ikos luxury resorts.

‘Love Ikos Hate Leaving’ isn’t a bad idea and the gentle tone is a decent spin on other people enjoying themselves.

Unilever’s Sure is trying to persuade us that we need to be fragrant all over, even those bits that were deemed private before the internet. So AMV BBDO has produced a lively number riffing on the various names for the aforementioned parts. A handy tip or just something else we ought not to worry about?

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust is marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau (by the Russians as it happens) with a campaign from St Luke’s. Featuring a real-life photograph of a grandfather and granddaughter, whose hands cradle a candle of hope.

We could all do with more of that of course, whichever side of the Israeli/Palestinian divide you sit – the unavoidable context for the commemoration, alas.

MAA creative scales:

Ikos 6 (OK doesn’t frighten the horses – be nice if we had a holiday ad that did.)

Sure: 6.5.

Holocaust Memorial Day: 7.5.