Nationwide and New Commercial Arts in shock split

Doubt that this one was in the plan. Nationwide is departing New Commercial Arts after its sale to WPP agency Ogilvy. The mutual, which recently took over Virgin Money, has shortlisted Mother, Neverland and Leo Burnett with the latter suggesting that a network agency relationship wasn’t the problem.

Nationwide chief customer officer Catherine Kehoe says: “We are very proud and grateful to have been at the heart of NCA’s launch and growth and wish them every success in the future. After a successful brand relaunch, we are now looking for a new creative agency to help us take the Nationwide brand to the next level.”

NCA followed Kehoe from Halifax to Nationwide, resigning the substantial Halifax account in the process. It has produced some of its best work for Nationwide: the TV series featuring Dominic West and some lively posters knocking Nationwide’s non-mutual competition.

An account conflict with Ogilvy or elsewhere in WPP could be the issue. Ogilvy handles CRM for Lloyds while T&PM2 works for Nat West.

NCA and Ogilvy CEO James Murphy says: “This is sad news, and we are proud of the popular and effective work we have created with Catherine and (director of brands) Richard Warren. We wish them and their team the best for the future and sincere thanks for a wonderful partnership.”