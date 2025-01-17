Mother and Uber check in 2500 times at Gatwick Airport

Uber’s new deal with Gatwick Airport promotes its car, train and coach services with a campaign that tells airline passengers “You’re almost there,” whether it’s going to a wedding, heading to a hair transplant clinic, or getting back home to your pet.

More than 2,500 brand assets will be distributed across the airport to launch the partnership, which runs until late 2027. Some of the branding will be based around signs that help passengers find their way around the airport better.

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing at Uber UK, said: “At airports, travellers want to reach their final destination as effortlessly as possible. Our campaign shows them just how close they are, reminding everyone that with Uber, You’re almost there.”

Mother ECD Martin Rose said: “Across the airport, in literally thousands of places, there are messages designed to generate a smile. We hope this lifts journeys to and from London Gatwick. By elevating Uber’s iconic journey line, as seen by millions every day using the app, we’re graphically showing travellers they’re almost at their destination.”

Not sure the “journey line” is as “iconic” as Rose says, but the campaign will certainly brighten up Gatwick Airport.

MAA creative scale: 7.5