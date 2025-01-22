Mediahub boss John Moore exits as IPG prepares for Omnicom merger

The ripple effect of the mooted Omnicom/IPG merger is already being felt and John Moore (left), global CEO of Mediahub, currently part of IPG, is leaving 27 years after joining the agency. Mediahub, which employs about 1000 people worldwide, was once part of MullenLowe, also now IPG’s.

Mediahub says: “After 35-plus incredible years in this business, our global CEO, John Moore, is stepping down this spring. At his heart, John is a builder, and he leaves an incredible legacy of growth, from co-creating Mediahub in 2007 on the north shore of Boston, to becoming a global powerhouse and fierce competitor on every continent.”

Media and tech seem to be the twin focuses of Omnicom/IPG merger and, while the deal will give the merged entity about 30% of the global media buying market, there are numerous areas of overlap. Mediahub is currently part of IPG’s Mediabrands, its counter to WPP’s GroupM, and it looks unlikely that this will remain independent if the deal goes through. Omnicom’s own contender, OMG is almost certain to emerge on top.