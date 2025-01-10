MAA Ad of the Week: Deezer from BETC Paris

Agencies (and even clients) bang on about storytelling these days, recognising that most consumers are bored stiff by the endless battery of cheap online ads on which they (clients) spend nearly all their money (surely some mistake – ed.)

But storytelling in ads is tricky, not least because people are going to be exposed to the same story over and over again. In other hands this one for music platform Deezer would have rejoiced at the craft as the two boxers morph into dancers and left it at that. But BETC Paris goes the extra and tucks a nice little story about an anarchic sound engineer in there.