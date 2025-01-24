MAA Ad of the Week: Current Account Switch Service (CASS) from House337

Not the sexiest client name but, for some, quite a sexy ad (she is anyway.) House337, formed from Engine Creative (formerly the great WCRS) and ODD by digital-based marcoms company Next 15 in 2022, has had rather a rough ride. Predictable, maybe, given its brave branding (337 was the number of employees back in 2022.)

WCRS was one of the great TV agencies and even today, when the digital tide appears unstoppable and creative agencies seem to make more money out of CRM than adverts, TV is their showcase. The biggest clients remember this from time to time, forking out top dollar for ads in events like the Super Bowl (February 9.)

House337’s biggest account is Santander, currently threatening to leave what it sees as the over-regulated UK and worried, as all the banks are, about an impending massive bill for secret commissions on car loans. If that means a bit less Ant & Dec many would be quite pleased.

But this is a diverting 40 seconds (Emma Hall was less impressed) riffing on the blind date that goes embarrassingly wrong. Bit of a stretch for current account switching but some of us (males perhaps here) are grateful for small mercies.

Nicely directed by former Havas creative Rosie May Bird Smith (There’s surely a nod to Renault’s famous ‘Papa and Nicole’ in there.)