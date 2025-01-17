MAA Ad of the Week: Cadbury and Alzheimer’s Research UK

Cadbury has teamed with Alzheimer’s Research UK as part of its ‘Generosity’ mission and VCCP has produced a lovely ad showing pain, grief and, cue applause, hope as father and daughter connect via a bar of you-know-what.

The cheaper channels and social media are awash with charity ads, endless images of children and animals suffering as a celeb V/O drones on amid the visual assault and battery.

Sure there are horrible things going on in the world and people need help. Few charities have the support of such as Cadbury and the creative resources of VCCP. And, of course, this isn’t a charity ad per se, it’s for Cadbury.

But, deftly handled, it manages to be both. We all need to see some light at the end of the tunnel even if it’s frustratingly far away. It’s also an object lesson for advertiser ‘purpose.’ In the right hands it can still be effective.