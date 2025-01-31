MAA Ad of the Week: ($8m+) Hellmann’s Super Bowl from VML

Super Bowl spots this year are going for $8m for 30 seconds, even to advertisers coming in when others drop out as insurer State Farm has done in consequence of the LA fires.

This Hellmann’s effort from VML is a minute (surely not $16m?) and Meg Rayan and Billy Crystal reprising their scene from When Harry Met Sally won’t have come cheap.

Money well spent though. WPP’s VML is trying hard to create a creative reputation from its tangled DNA (also including JWT, Y&R and Wunderman) and this should certainly help.