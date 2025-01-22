Lobster hits the magic spot for Allied Bakeries’ Kingsmill

Allied Bakeries went direct to production house Lobster for its new Kingsmill 50/50 campaign, which takes the throwaway suggestion that “magic” makes it taste good, and runs with it.

Directed by Alex Cooper, it’s not sophisticated but it’s good humoured, and it’s got enough going on to stand out in an ad break. Cooper and Lobster have already had success with Kingsmill’s Soft White and another Allied Bakeries brand, Sunblest.

Simon McDowell, executive creative producer and partner at Lobster, said: “This is a promiscuous category with low brand loyalty and it’s been a while since 50/50 graced our tellies. So this campaign was all about shaking things up for Kingsmill in a way no one will expect. We embraced the opportunity to step away from category norms and deliver a bold, fun spot that reminds everyone just how magical Kingsmill 50/50 really is.”

Emma Eggleton, head of marketing at Allied Bakeries, said: “We are thrilled to bring Kingsmill 50/50 back to TV screens with such a vibrant and imaginative campaign. ‘It’s Not Magic, It’s Kingsmill’ perfectly captures the essence of our brand – making healthier choices delicious and fun. This campaign is impactful and reminds our audience of the benefits of Kingsmill 50/50 in a unique and engaging way. We can’t wait for people to rediscover the magic of Kingsmill 50/50.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5