Le Pub takes on zero-alcohol and dating in New Year campaigns

Heineken has sensibly been at the forefront of the zero-alcohol drink market, and with agency Le Pub has been embracing the idea that it might be a good idea for the brand to “normalise” the non-alcoholic beverage – particularly as Gen Z drink so much less than their Gen X parents.

This new spot gets the message across – even if it puts a downer on dieting in the process. There are two more executions in the campaign, one centres on driving and the other on work socialising.

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken brand, said: “There’s a growing social acceptance of non-alcoholic drinks as a cool and confident choice. That said, low and no alcohol judgement still exists, so we need to be dynamic and inventive around how we tackle these stereotypes. Our latest campaign shows the bottom line is, you don’t need a special reason to go alcohol-free.”

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub, CCO Publicis Worldwide, said: “This campaign challenges the prejudices around the consumption of alcohol-free beer. Heineken 0.0 isn’t just an alternative—its great taste seamlessly fits into real life’s moments. Good flavour speaks for itself, without the need for a special reason.”

Heineken says that “dry dating” is now an active choice for 35% of people. While it doesn’t come up explicitly in Le Pub’s new campaign for Tinder, it’s notable that there are no drinking situations pictured, other than a coffee.

“Wherever it takes you” tells the true story of Victoria Vassiliki Daldas and Theo Zeitner, the Berlin-based dance music duo known as Brutalismus 3000, whose personal and professional relationship has been thriving since they met on the app.

MAA creative scale: 7.5 for both