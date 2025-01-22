Irn-Bru departs Leith for Lucky Generals

Iconic Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru has departed Scotland’s Leith agency after 30 years and moved to Lucky Generals. Lucky Generals won a pitch for Irn-Bru and sister brand Rubicon also involving London rivals Uncommon Creative Studio and St Luke’s.

AG Barr director of marketing Lucy Henderson says: “We’ve had a long and successful relationship with the Leith Agency. However, as our business continues to grow and evolve, we took the decision to look at what a range of agencies could offer us.

“Following an incredibly competitive pitch process, we’ve decided to go in a new direction with the appointment of Lucky Generals, subject to contracts being completed. We’re confident that Lucky Generals will deliver creative work that embodies what people know and love about the brand for the next chapter of Irn-Bru.

“We’ll be working with Leith until the summer on some exciting campaigns as part of a smooth transition to the new agency. We’re immensely grateful to Leith for their talent, dedication and creativity which has played a major role in the popularity of our campaigns for many years.”