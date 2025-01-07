IPG’s FCB, Rethink and Serviceplan top One Club creative awards

FCB ended the year repeating its top positions in The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings, with FCB New York again crowned Global Agency of the Year and FCB Global finishing as Agency Network of the Year for 2024.

For the European region, Serviceplan Germany Munich is the top-ranked agency (and #5 worldwide), followed by Marcel Paris (#8), Publicis Conseil Paris (tied for #10), Heimat\TBWA Germany Berlin (#13), and DDB Paris (#22).

The annual worldwide benchmark report is based on points earned from winning entries in The One Club’s eight global, regional, and local awards shows: The One Show 2024, ADC 103rd Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC70 competition, Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE Awards 2024, ONE Asia Creative Awards 2024, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter 2024 awards programs.

“The Global Creative Rankings is the industry’s most comprehensive and transparent ranking,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “There are no secret weightings in calculating the rankings, and unlike others, it’s not hidden behind a paywall. As the industry’s foremost non-profit organization for the global creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this free, definitive measure for global creative excellence to everyone in the industry.”

The big winners were IPG agencies FCB and McCann were winners, ironic as IPG is about to be swallowed by Omnicom. The UK doesn’t seem to have troubled the scorers unduly.

Global Agency Rankings

FCB New York

Rethink Toronto

McCann New York

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Dentsu Inc. Tokyo

FCB Chicago

Marcel Paris

VML New York

Ogilvy PR New York, Publicis Conseil Paris (tie)

Independent Agency Rankings

Rethink Toronto

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Brand-side Agency Rankings

Google Brand Studio San Francisco

Apple Marcom Cupertino

Superette, the Creative Studio at DoorDash San Francisco

Design Firm Rankings

The New York Times Magazine New York

OlssønBarbieri Oslo, PILLS Beijing (tie)

Agency Network Rankings

FCB Global

Ogilvy Group

VML

Independent Agency Network Rankings

Rethink

Serviceplan Group

Wieden+Kennedy

Agency Holding Company Rankings

Interpublic Group

WPP

Omnicom Group

Production Company Rankings

Helo Los Angeles

Smuggler New York/Los Angeles

Wolf Credo Production Co Buenos Aires

Regional winners

APAC Agency of the Year: Dentsu Inc. Tokyo

Europe Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany Munich

Latin America Agency of the Year: Grey Colombia Bogotá, VML Colombia Bogotá (tie)

Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year: Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town

North America Agency of the Year: FCB New York

Brands and individuals

Brand of the Year: Michelob ULTRA

Brand Parent Company of the Year: AB InBev

Non-Profit Client of the Year: Digital Public Library of America

Highest-Ranked Work: “Dreamcaster” by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA

Global Creatives Rankings for individuals, listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced

Highest-Ranked Creative

Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global

Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy

Cassiano Derenji, EP, DaHouse

Highest-ranked creatives by title

CCO of the Year: Michael Aimette, Gabriel Schmitt, FCB New York (tie)

ECD of the Year: Xavier Blais, Rethink Toronto

Director of the Year: Lucia Aniello, Hungry Man, Anna Mantzaris, Passion Pictures (tie)

Designer of the Year: Malik Dupree, Chocho Han, Shyla Lindsey, McCann New York (tie)

CMO of the Year: Benoit Garbe, Anheuser-Busch

Country Rankings

United States

Germany

Canada

Japan

France