IPG’s FCB, Rethink and Serviceplan top One Club creative awards
FCB ended the year repeating its top positions in The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings, with FCB New York again crowned Global Agency of the Year and FCB Global finishing as Agency Network of the Year for 2024.
For the European region, Serviceplan Germany Munich is the top-ranked agency (and #5 worldwide), followed by Marcel Paris (#8), Publicis Conseil Paris (tied for #10), Heimat\TBWA Germany Berlin (#13), and DDB Paris (#22).
The annual worldwide benchmark report is based on points earned from winning entries in The One Club’s eight global, regional, and local awards shows: The One Show 2024, ADC 103rd Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC70 competition, Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE Awards 2024, ONE Asia Creative Awards 2024, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter 2024 awards programs.
“The Global Creative Rankings is the industry’s most comprehensive and transparent ranking,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “There are no secret weightings in calculating the rankings, and unlike others, it’s not hidden behind a paywall. As the industry’s foremost non-profit organization for the global creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this free, definitive measure for global creative excellence to everyone in the industry.”
The big winners were IPG agencies FCB and McCann were winners, ironic as IPG is about to be swallowed by Omnicom. The UK doesn’t seem to have troubled the scorers unduly.
Global Agency Rankings
FCB New York
Rethink Toronto
McCann New York
TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
Serviceplan Germany Munich
Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
FCB Chicago
Marcel Paris
VML New York
Ogilvy PR New York, Publicis Conseil Paris (tie)
Independent Agency Rankings
Rethink Toronto
Serviceplan Germany Munich
Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Brand-side Agency Rankings
Google Brand Studio San Francisco
Apple Marcom Cupertino
Superette, the Creative Studio at DoorDash San Francisco
Design Firm Rankings
The New York Times Magazine New York
OlssønBarbieri Oslo, PILLS Beijing (tie)
Agency Network Rankings
FCB Global
Ogilvy Group
VML
Independent Agency Network Rankings
Rethink
Serviceplan Group
Wieden+Kennedy
Agency Holding Company Rankings
Interpublic Group
WPP
Omnicom Group
Production Company Rankings
Helo Los Angeles
Smuggler New York/Los Angeles
Wolf Credo Production Co Buenos Aires
Regional winners
APAC Agency of the Year: Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
Europe Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany Munich
Latin America Agency of the Year: Grey Colombia Bogotá, VML Colombia Bogotá (tie)
Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year: Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town
North America Agency of the Year: FCB New York
Brands and individuals
Brand of the Year: Michelob ULTRA
Brand Parent Company of the Year: AB InBev
Non-Profit Client of the Year: Digital Public Library of America
Highest-Ranked Work: “Dreamcaster” by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA
Global Creatives Rankings for individuals, listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced
Highest-Ranked Creative
Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global
Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy
Cassiano Derenji, EP, DaHouse
Highest-ranked creatives by title
CCO of the Year: Michael Aimette, Gabriel Schmitt, FCB New York (tie)
ECD of the Year: Xavier Blais, Rethink Toronto
Director of the Year: Lucia Aniello, Hungry Man, Anna Mantzaris, Passion Pictures (tie)
Designer of the Year: Malik Dupree, Chocho Han, Shyla Lindsey, McCann New York (tie)
CMO of the Year: Benoit Garbe, Anheuser-Busch
Country Rankings
United States
Germany
Canada
Japan
France