Hellmann’s hits the Super Bowl spot with ‘When Harry met Sally’ remake

This ad for Hellmann’s mayonnaise is a classic of the Super Bowl genre. VML has sent Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal back to Katz’s Deli to update the famous “orgasm” scene from their 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

This time, Meg Ryan is sent into ecstasy by the addition of mayonnaise to her sandwich. The “I’ll have what she’s having” line is delivered by next-generation rom-com star, Sydney Sweeney.

Some quotes from the stars themselves. Ryan said: “Reuniting with Billy and stepping back into Sally’s shoes was a joy. I’m hoping it’ll be fun for fans to revisit this scene with its (wink, wink) new star, Hellmann’s mayo.”

Crystal said: “The opportunity to return to Katz’s Deli with Meg was a no-brainer. Thanks to Hellmann’s, who came up with the concept and wrote a really funny spot, we’re bringing some laughs and nostalgia.”

There are some good lines in here, and although the years are showing on Ryan and Crystal, they know how to deliver them. With Super Bowl ad prices hitting $8 million for the first time, brands need their ads to be this good.

MAA creative scale: 8