Grey wins Tourism Ireland

Grey London has won some welcome new business: Tourism Ireland which moves from Publicis after 13 years. The switch follows a statutory seven year review.

Tourism Ireland director of marketing Aidan Power says: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Grey London as our new creative agency and strategic partner. They have extensive experience in creating global campaigns and together, we look forward to creating impactful new advertising campaigns and creative content to inspire holidaymakers in our key overseas markets to choose the island of Ireland.

“Overseas tourism was worth €6.4bn (£5.3bn) to the island of Ireland in 2023 and Tourism Ireland is targeting 5.6% year-on-year growth per annum on average to 2030, to support growth of the industry to over €9bn (£7.4bn) per annum at that point. Inspiring holidaymakers and winning visitors and spend for the island of Ireland from other competing global destinations is critical and Grey London, working with Tourism Ireland, will play a key role in realising our ambition.”

Grey London has previously worked with Grey London has worked with Vodafone Ireland and Bank of Ireland.